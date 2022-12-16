Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,714,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,609 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 2.54% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $75,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,087,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,223,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,669,000 after purchasing an additional 573,816 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,372,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,267,000 after purchasing an additional 334,441 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,161,000 after purchasing an additional 285,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,524,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,779,000 after purchasing an additional 189,054 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.04. 2,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,689. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.32. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $41.33.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

