Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Trimmed by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 910,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 140,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 87,937 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.82. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $54.31.

