Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 63,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.82. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $54.31.

