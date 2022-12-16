Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488,897 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,383,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972,352 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728,461 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,545,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,715,000 after buying an additional 9,233,111 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,241,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,795,000 after buying an additional 1,605,021 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH opened at $19.50 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.