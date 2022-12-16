Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 70.8% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 113.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 63,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 30,483 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.96. 5,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,185. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.96. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

