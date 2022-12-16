Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,008 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,500 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,623,000 after acquiring an additional 88,508 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,326,000 after acquiring an additional 410,384 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,207,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,554,000 after buying an additional 134,369 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

SCHB traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $44.81. 12,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,185. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day moving average is $45.96.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

