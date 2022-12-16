SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 381,600 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 321,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
SCPL stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $15.65. 109,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,223. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.40.
SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $170.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCPL shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SciPlay to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SciPlay to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.
SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.
