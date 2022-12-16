Scotiabank Raises Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target to C$39.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.25.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance
LRCDF opened at $24.97 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $35.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
