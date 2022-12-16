Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Stock Price Down 1.2%

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Rating) shares were down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 499.18 ($6.12) and last traded at GBX 502 ($6.16). Approximately 113,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 195,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 508 ($6.23).

Scottish American Investment Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 494.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 483.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £885.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.04.

Get Scottish American Investment alerts:

Scottish American Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.40. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Scottish American Investment’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

About Scottish American Investment

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish American Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish American Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.