SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Major Shareholder Karen Singer Buys 37,641 Shares of Stock

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 37,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $16,562.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,469,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,628.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SeaChange International Price Performance

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.05. SeaChange International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 337,858 shares during the period. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SeaChange International Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SeaChange International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.