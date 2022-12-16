Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA) Short Interest Update

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 226,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 821,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Stock Performance

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,122. Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

About Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

