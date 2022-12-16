Secret Price Tops $0.0085 on Top Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $25.40 million and approximately $8,920.22 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00127363 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00223174 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00054819 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00040961 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00851216 USD and is down -7.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,852.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

