Secret (SIE) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Major Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Secret has a market capitalization of $24.87 million and approximately $5,663.99 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00887713 USD and is up 4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $9,348.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

