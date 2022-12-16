Secret (SIE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,920.22

Secret (SIE) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $25.40 million and $8,920.22 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00851216 USD and is down -7.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,852.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

