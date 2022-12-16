Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires 297 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Genpact by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1,456.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.58. 7,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,055. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at $31,084,746.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Genpact news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $2,029,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,391.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,084,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,703 shares of company stock worth $11,865,685 over the last ninety days. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

