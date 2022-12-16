Seelaus Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 447.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 519,335 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 271,887 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 75.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 258,392 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,581.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 142,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,144,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 123,149 shares in the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $36.13.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $172.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.14 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

