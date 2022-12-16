Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,528 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 18,407 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. 281,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,510,984. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 target price (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

