Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $549,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $100,500,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,861,000 after purchasing an additional 932,919 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,302. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.02. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Cfra cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

