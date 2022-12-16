Seelaus Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,885 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in InMode by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 598,300 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in InMode by 16.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,925,527 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 271,606 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in InMode in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,814,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 45.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,433,785 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after acquiring an additional 447,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,820 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after acquiring an additional 95,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on INMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on InMode in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

InMode Stock Performance

NASDAQ INMD traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $36.08. 4,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,645. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 2.20. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $73.75.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. InMode had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 39.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

