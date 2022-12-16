Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EMX Royalty were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in EMX Royalty by 24.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in EMX Royalty during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EMX Royalty by 441.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 68,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

EMX Royalty Stock Up 0.8 %

EMX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. 675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,417. The stock has a market cap of $202.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. EMX Royalty Co. has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $2.58.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. Equities analysts predict that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

