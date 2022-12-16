Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 77 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $26,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $39,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 88.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.65.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $15.72 on Friday, hitting $265.40. The stock had a trading volume of 64,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,009. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.32. The company has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

