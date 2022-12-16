Seele-N Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $47.72 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $47.72 million and approximately $353,136.97 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00015026 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005932 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00020373 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00230492 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00212319 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $322,575.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

