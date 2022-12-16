SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the November 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,833,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,735 over the last ninety days. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after purchasing an additional 260,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,702,000 after buying an additional 52,265 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,369,000 after buying an additional 968,459 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,313,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,454,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,322,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEI Investments Trading Down 3.0 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,275. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.18. SEI Investments has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

