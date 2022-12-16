SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of SEI Investments worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,369,000 after acquiring an additional 968,459 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,895,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 452,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 1,344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 318,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after acquiring an additional 260,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Trading Down 1.6 %

SEIC stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $57.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,275. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.20. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.35 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 28.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,833,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,833,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,100 shares of company stock worth $1,443,735. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SEIC. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

