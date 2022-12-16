Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Short Interest Down 44.2% in November

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the November 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $253,319.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,152.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SIGIP traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,624. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $27.36.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

