SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLQT. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $1.00 price target on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

SelectQuote Price Performance

SelectQuote Company Profile

NYSE SLQT remained flat at $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday. 748,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,175. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $116.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.12.

(Get Rating)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.