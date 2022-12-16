Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 796.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Serco Group Stock Performance

Shares of Serco Group stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. Serco Group has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

