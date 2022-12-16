Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Insider Sells £75,654.26 in Stock

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) insider Brian Bickell sold 22,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.18), for a total value of £75,654.26 ($92,815.92).
Brian Bickell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 6th, Brian Bickell sold 20,604 shares of Shaftesbury stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £72,938.16 ($89,483.70).
Shaftesbury Stock Performance
SHB stock opened at GBX 360.80 ($4.43) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 364.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 440.53. Shaftesbury PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 322.80 ($3.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 659 ($8.08). The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,163.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.78, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.12.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 654 ($8.02) to GBX 537 ($6.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.
Shaftesbury Company Profile
Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.
