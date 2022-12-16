Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the November 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on SJR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJR traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 888,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,805. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.55. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 14.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

