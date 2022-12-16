Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Up 5%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $22.90. 3,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 342,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shoe Carnival Trading Up 5.4 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $624.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32.
Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shoe Carnival Company Profile
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of November 16, 2022, it operated 396 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.
