Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Up 5%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $22.90. 3,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 342,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 5.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $624.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of November 16, 2022, it operated 396 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.