Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Up 5%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) shares shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $22.90. 3,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 342,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $624.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 76,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of November 16, 2022, it operated 396 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

