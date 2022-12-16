Short Interest in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Grows By 10.3%

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 39,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Accretion Acquisition Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ENER traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,512. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. Accretion Acquisition has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.49.

Get Accretion Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $730,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,429,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,516,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,237,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after buying an additional 274,085 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accretion Acquisition

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accretion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accretion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.