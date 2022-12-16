Short Interest in Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Increases By 48.7%

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 749,100 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the November 15th total of 503,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ALFFF opened at $0.70 on Friday. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65.

Get Alfa S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

About Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.