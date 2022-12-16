Short Interest in Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Increases By 33.8%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,900 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the November 15th total of 197,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.4 days.

Amada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMDWF opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. Amada has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

Get Amada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amada from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Amada Company Profile

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.