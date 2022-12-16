Short Interest in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Grows By 21.9%

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AMREP in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP Stock Performance

Shares of AMREP stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. AMREP has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $18.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP

AMREP Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.32% of AMREP worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.