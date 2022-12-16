Short Interest in ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Drops By 44.8%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,245,000 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the November 15th total of 2,253,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 830.0 days.

ASICS Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ASCCF opened at $22.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. ASICS has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

About ASICS

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sports goods in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers sports shoes, apparel, and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through 989 retail stores, as well as through online.

