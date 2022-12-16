Short Interest in Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Declines By 32.5%

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,165,400 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the November 15th total of 1,726,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Aurizon Price Performance
OTCMKTS QRNNF remained flat at $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. Aurizon has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.
Aurizon Company Profile
