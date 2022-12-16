Short Interest in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Drops By 28.7%

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the November 15th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 28,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,551. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $464.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.36.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bar Harbor Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

