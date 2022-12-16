Short Interest in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Drops By 30.9%

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 801,900 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the November 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Borqs Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Borqs Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,978. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. Borqs Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $7.79.

Institutional Trading of Borqs Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Borqs Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) by 170.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377,286 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.52% of Borqs Technologies worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile

Borqs Technologies, Inc provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

