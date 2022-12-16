Short Interest in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Declines By 21.5%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 16.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at $857,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPLP traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 36,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,900. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $282.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $67.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 50.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 8.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPLP. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

