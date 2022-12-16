Short Interest in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Decreases By 55.3%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the November 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CMAXW traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.32. 4,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,103. CareMax has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CareMax stock. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 386,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. CareMax comprises about 0.4% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

