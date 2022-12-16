Short Interest in Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Declines By 30.6%

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the November 15th total of 254,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 589.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLEGF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Coles Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coles Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

CLEGF stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. Coles Group has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company operates 835 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

