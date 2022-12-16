Short Interest in Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Rises By 26.1%

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 683,900 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the November 15th total of 542,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Columbia Care from $5.10 to $8.37 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHWF traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. 558,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,677. Columbia Care has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis products and related services. It offers flowers, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union.

