Short Interest in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Increases By 36.2%

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the November 15th total of 108,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 185,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 402,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,856,180.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 402,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,856,180.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,651.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 427,000 shares of company stock worth $1,347,670. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPX. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,509,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 878,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 709,071 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 52,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.
Compass Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 30,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,670. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $576.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.57.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.
