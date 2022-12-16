Short Interest in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Expands By 61.2%

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 494,800 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the November 15th total of 306,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 25.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect Stock Performance

Shares of CFRX stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,122,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ContraFect Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

(Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.