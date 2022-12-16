Short Interest in Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Increases By 10.7%

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the November 15th total of 6,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cosmos Price Performance

COSM stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.72. 1,584,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,469,510. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cosmos has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $4.45.

Get Cosmos alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cosmos

In other news, CEO Grigorios Siokas acquired 801,261 shares of Cosmos stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,781.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,135,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,483,965.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cosmos

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cosmos stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cosmos Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Rating ) by 444.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,799 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.46% of Cosmos worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Rating)

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care and baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.