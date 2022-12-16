Short Interest in Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Increases By 10.7%

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the November 15th total of 6,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
COSM stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.72. 1,584,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,469,510. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cosmos has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $4.45.
In other news, CEO Grigorios Siokas acquired 801,261 shares of Cosmos stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,781.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,135,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,483,965.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.
Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care and baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce marketplace.
