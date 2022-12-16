Short Interest in Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Decreases By 65.4%

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the November 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.0 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of DPBSF stock remained flat at 54.19 on Thursday. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a twelve month low of 50.78 and a twelve month high of 54.19.

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Dry Operator, and Tanker Operator. The Asset Management segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to dry operators, tanker operators, and third parties.

