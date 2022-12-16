Short Interest in DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Decreases By 51.7%

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the November 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

DENSO Trading Down 2.8 %

DNZOY traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.11. 28,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DENSO has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $44.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Get DENSO alerts:

About DENSO

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.