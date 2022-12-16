Short Interest in DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Decreases By 51.7%

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the November 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
DENSO Trading Down 2.8 %
DNZOY traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.11. 28,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DENSO has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $44.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.99.
About DENSO
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DENSO (DNZOY)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.