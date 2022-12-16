Short Interest in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Decreases By 19.2%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 21,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the period. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ DFFN traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.57. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.69. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

See Also

