Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Grows By 15.1%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the November 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
DSV A/S Price Performance
DSV A/S stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.40. 44,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DSV A/S has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $118.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average is $72.40.
DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter. DSV A/S had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DSV A/S will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DSV A/S Company Profile
DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DSV A/S (DSDVY)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.