Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Grows By 15.1%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the November 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DSV A/S stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.40. 44,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DSV A/S has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $118.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average is $72.40.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter. DSV A/S had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DSV A/S will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC cut shares of DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,460.00 to 1,349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,419.75.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

